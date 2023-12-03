'Kambal me...': Isha Malviya gets into UGLY fight with KhanZaadi in Bigg Boss 17 | Video Viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM THE VIDEO Isha Malviya and KhanZaadi got into an ugly fight in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates:

After Tehelka's shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and KhanZaadi's house shook the house. The duo got into an ugly fight and hurled abuses at each other. It all started when the TV actor accused the rapper of playing a love card with her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

KhanZaadi loses her cool and howls at Malviya. Commenting on the actor's boyfriend Samarth Jurel and ex Abhishek Kumar, the rapper said, "2 ghodo ki savari kar rhi, dual sim." The fight further escalated and Malviya ended up commenting on KhanZaadi's appearance. She said, "Nakli botox, lip fillers, nakli khoobsurati."

While Abhishek Kumar tried to calm down the fight, KhanZaadi and Malviya carried on with it following which, the latter asked Kumar to take the rapper to bed. "Tereko kyun problem hai bhai? Main chipkungi," KhanZaadi said. Reacting to this, Malviya said, "Whi toh bol rahi hun, accept karo na. Ab kari ho na. Jaao kambal me le kar jaao isko."

Watch the viral clip here:

Soon after the video took over the internet, fans reacted to it and slammed Isha Malviya for shaming KhanZaadi. One user wrote, "So low of #IshaMalviya Never seen a person so low." Another user wrote, "#IshaMalviya is the most disgusting person i have ever seen in this world." Yet another user wrote, "#Munawarfaraqui is supporting #IshaMalviya that evil lady is speaking ugly stuff about #khanzaadi and muna is ok with that."

Post the fight, Abhishek Kumar was heard telling Vicky Jain about how he is stuck between two girls and cannot support either of them.

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker Karan Johar showed the mirror to the contestants and slammed them for their mistakes. Moreover, Tehelka Bhai was evicted from the reality show for breaking the house rules.

