Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat set stage on fire

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: The first episode of celebrity dance reality witnessed the top celebrities put their best foot forward. Television stars Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik and Amruta Khanvilkar left the audience and the judges impressed with their excellent performances in the first episode. Rubina was the first contestant to take the stage. She looked glamorous in a green shimmery dress.

In the second episode, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, and Zorawar Kalra will be seen setting the stage on fire. The show which is making a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus will also see judges Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit join the stars on the dance floor. Host Maniesh Paul will add more fun to the entire episode.

