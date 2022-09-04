Sunday, September 04, 2022
     
  5. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat set stage on fire
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat set stage on fire

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Today's episode of the celebrity dance reality show will witness contestants Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Mr Faisu, Gunjan Singh and Zorawar Kalra dance to impress the judges Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2022 20:19 IST
Image Source : COLORS Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: The first episode of celebrity dance reality witnessed the top celebrities put their best foot forward. Television stars Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik and Amruta Khanvilkar left the audience and the judges impressed with their excellent performances in the first episode. Rubina was the first contestant to take the stage. She looked glamorous in a green shimmery dress.

In the second episode, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, and Zorawar Kalra will be seen setting the stage on fire. The show which is making a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus will also see judges Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit join the stars on the dance floor. Host Maniesh Paul will add more fun to the entire episode. 

 

Live updates :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE

  • Sep 04, 2022 8:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra's moves on Nach Punjaban will leave you impressed

    Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra was the second contestant after Nia Sharma to perform on the track Nach Punjaban. Judges were thrilled to see his performance. The elements of food during his performance were a highlight. 

     

  • Sep 04, 2022 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nora Fatehi and Nia Sharma burn the dance floor

    Nora Fatehi and Nia Sharma dance together on the song Saki Saki. Nia also expressed her gratitude towards Nora for inspiring her. The actress received great comments from the judges. 

  • Sep 04, 2022 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nia Sharma dances to the tunes of Saki Saki

    Nia Sharma brought out her Tigeress mode on stage with her killer moves on Saki Saki song. The actress received a standing ovation from Nora Fatehi and other contestants. 

