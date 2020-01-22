Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang in Rishikesh to shoot shadi scene in Beyhadh 2

TV actors Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are currently in Rishikesh to film a wedding sequence for their show Beyhadh 2. "We are really excited to shoot outdoors for 'Beyhadh 2' and that too in such a beautiful place like Rishikesh. The weather here is amazing and I am looking forward to river rafting sequence in the cold water," Shivin said. The show will see a major twist as Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) tie the knot.

Sharing more details about shooting in Rishikesh, Shivin added: "We will also be shooting Rudra and Maya's marriage here in one of the temples of Rishikesh. We will definitely go to the ghats to see Ganga aarti. This place reminds me of my childhood when my parents used to take me to Rishkesh and Haridwar every summer vacations."

Shivin even uploaded a photograph in which he can be seen sitting in a flight along with Jennifer."Rishikesh," he captioned his Instagram story.

During a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Shivin spoke at length about his co-star and said, "We bonded since our very first shot. We gave it right in the first take itself and it seemed seamless. Till now, whatever scenes we have done, the makers have really liked it. We think people who are a big star, might have air, but Jennifer is so honest towards her work and everything. She is very sensitive, she is a wonderful human being."

Talking about her character of Maya, Jennifer said, "The first season was all about Maya's obsession with love, and in the second season it is all about her obsession with revenge. I can assure that season two of 'Beyhadh' is going to be darker, scarier, crazier and much more intense."

Beyhadh 2 airs on Sony TV.

