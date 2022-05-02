Is Arshi Khan getting married on Eid? Actress reveals as she undergoes surgery after injury

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHI KHAN Arshi Khan

Is Arshi Khan getting married on Eid? Was a question that made many scratch their heads. However, turns out it is a piece of false news. the actress cleared the air as she went under surgery. 'Bigg Boss' fame Arshi Khan underwent dental surgery after a mishap during her wrestling practice. It is believed that the actress is in Dubai to get married on Eid but she denies and calls it just a rumour.

"My family is keen on getting me married and also I'm getting lots of marriage proposals here. But I'm not getting married anytime soon. My fans are wondering if I'm here for my marriage and I'm shocked reading the rumours. I'm already in pain, No girl will enjoy turning bride with toothache. I'm excited to enjoy the Eid festivities here," IANS quoted Arshi as saying.

Talking about her injury she said: "While I was practicing wrestling here, for my next match I accidentally got a punch on my face, and my teeth got hurt and fell out. And I was left in uncontrollable pain and had to go for immediate dental surgery. By God's grace I'm recovering now."

Arshi shot to fame with reality show 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Bollywood superstar Salmam Khan. She has been part of TV shows such as 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and also recently she featured in a web series 'Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan'.

Recently, she opened up on experiencing body shaming. "I feel body shaming is one of the most serious forms of bullying, harassment and humiliation and usually experienced by we womens. I'm tired of experiencing it. People actually keep commenting about my back and its size like really it creates so much discomfort, she said, adding. "At times casting directors say they look good only in foreign not in Indian cinema. I really don't understand how to react. And once another casting guy told me to join the actresses who flaunt their body in front of paps, as there is no work which is very depressing. I want to work here and earn a living."