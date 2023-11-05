India's Got Talent 10 Winner: Abujhmad Mallakhamb Academy bags trophy, Rs 20 Lakh cash prize

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abujhmad Mallakhamb Academy won India's Got Talent 10

India's Got Talent 10 finally came to an end. The popular reality show entertained the fans a lot. Like every season, this season too, the audience got to see unique abilities on one stage. The winner's trophy was lifted by Abujhmad Mallakhamb Academy from Chattigarh. They won the show mallakhamb acts using poles. Apart from the trophy, also bagged prize money of Rs 20 lakh. During the course of the show, they not only made the audience but also the judges impressed with their skills including.

Speaking about the top 6 contestants it includes Abujmarh Mallakhamb and Sports Academy, Golden Girls, Mahila Band, Raaga Fusion, The ART and Zero Degree Crew. The grand finale was graced by the presence of filmmaker Karan Johar. He greets Kirron Kher as soon as he enters and says that he has come back. Kirron Kher welcomes him back on the show as a guest judge. This 10th season was hosted by rapper and singer Badshah, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty. The show was hosted by Arjun Bijlani. India's Got Talent began on July 29 this year and took place at Filmistan Studio.

The format for this season largely remained the same as for the previous reason. The top 14 quarter-finalists compete in a weekly competition eliminating one contestant per week. From the bottom-most contestants from the public vote, judges give an anonymous verdict for whom they want to save. Results for each quarter-final are announced in the next quarter-final after all the performances. India's Got Talent 10 contestants were Abujmarh Mallakhamb and Sports Academy, Anushka Chatterjee, Awaara Crew, Golden Girls, Farhan Sabir Live, Inspired Dance Family, Mahila Band, N House Crew, Raaga Fusion, The ART, Tholpavakhoothu Kala Kendram, UNB, Vivek Singhi, Zero Dance Crew.

