Friends star Matthew Perry laid to rest in Hollywood's iconic cemetery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Friends star Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was finally laid to rest at the iconic Forest Lawn Church of the Hills at the Los Angeles Forest Lawn Burial Park during a private burial service. Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery is opposite Warner Bros Studios, where Friends was filmed for 10 seasons and is the final resting place of a galaxy of Hollywood stars. The Hollywood megastars Bette Davis, Stan Laurel, Carrie Fisher and Marilyn Monroe are among those. In 2009, Brittany Murphy and Paul Walker 2013, actor of Fast and Furious were buried there.

In his memoirs, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that," Perry wrote in his memoir.

Matthew Perry popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing in 90 beloved show Friends, died untimely at the age of 54. Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines. Perry received one Emmy nomination for his “Friends” role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on “The West Wing.” He has starred in several film roles as well, including the rom-com “Fools Rush In” opposite Salma Hayek and the crime comedy “The Whole Nine Yards” opposite Bruce Willis.

Also read: 27 Dresses to 13 Going on 30: Timeless Hollywood romantic classics you must watch

Also read: King Kohli dances to SRK's 'Chaleya' during IND vs SA | Video

Latest Hollywood News