King Kohli dances to SRK's 'Chaleya' during IND vs SA | Video

Shah Rukh Khan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood but has gone on to become the Badshah of the industry as well. With a huge fan following, Shah Rukh Khan's charisma is mismatched. The actor has inspired a whole generation of audiences and every one of us has a little bit of Rahul and Raj within us. A video of Virat Kohli doing the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan on cricket grounds while playing the match against South Africa for the World Cup 2023.

In the clip, Virat Kohli did the iconic pose to SRK's song Chaleya which is from his latest film Jawan. As soon as the video was shared on the main page of ICC, people thronged the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "King is only VIRAT". Another user wrote, "The Goat gifted himself a century". "King Khan and King Kohli...I love both of them", commented a user. The fourth user wrote, "This cutie pie turns 35 today".

Virat Kohli made another outstanding performance on his 35th birthday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During the match against South Africa, he notched up his second century of the tournament, marking a total of 49 ODI centuries to his name. This feat of Kohli's has placed him on par with the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Recently Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma Sharma shared her reaction to Virat Kohli after he scored 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday. She wrote in the story, "Always proud of you". Besides Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal too cheered for King Kohli. He shared a photo from the match on social media and placed a crown emoji on Kohli's head.

