27 Dresses to 13 Going on 30: Timeless Hollywood romantic classics you must watch

Romance lies at the heart and it is often best enjoyed while curled up on the couch alone or with a loved one. Revisiting the classic Hollywood films while you are snuggling inside a blanket and having a box of chocolates. What could be better than this? Let's take a look at the timeless Hollywood romantic classic films.

1. 13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 is the story of Jenna Rink making an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.

2. 27 Dresses

After serving as a bridesmaid 27 times, Jane is shocked when her younger sister announces her engagement to the man she loves. Meanwhile, she also meets a cynical journalist who has a hidden agenda.

3. Legally Blonde

When Elle, a sorority queen, is dumped by her boyfriend as he plans to go to law school, she enrols in the same school to win him back. However, she discovers that there is more to her than her looks.

4. Notting Hill

A set of circumstances makes Anna Scott, a famous actress, fall in love with William Thacker, owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. But the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond.

5. Runaway Bride

For his latest column in USA Toda, Ike Graham writes about Maggie, who always leaves all her fiances standing at the altar. He is fired as she complains to the newspaper for inaccuracies in her story.

6. 50 First Dates

Henry, against the idea of a committed romance with women, meets Lucy and is smitten with her. She too likes him. But unhappiness visits him when he realises she suffers from short-term memory loss.

