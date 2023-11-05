Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to file DEFAMATION case against Maneka Gandhi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : WEB A collage featuring Elvish Yadav and Maneka Gandhi

Elvish Yadav, who enjoys a colossal fan following on social media, is hogging headlines over the past few days. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was recently arrested by the Kota Police in connection with the rave party in Noida, India TV had earlier reported. It all started after animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties.

The YouTuber has now reacted to it and threatened to file a defamation case against the politician, Maneka Gandhi. A clip from his recent interview is doing rounds on the internet wherein Yadav said in Hindi, "I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected."

Elvish Yadav to file defamation case against Maneka Gandhi

Yadav further added, “Please don’t judge me on this basis. Wait for the investigation. When the Police investigation starts I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share that too."

Watch Elvish Yadav's video here:

The drama began on Friday when an FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav in connection with a rave party in Noida, Sector 49. The Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police conducted a joint raid at the rave party following which Yadav's five aides Rahul, Jaikaran, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath were taken into custody. Reports also stated that nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered during the raids.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav Case: Bigg Boss OTT winner released after brief detention | 5 points

Latest Entertainment News