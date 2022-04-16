Indian Idol Telugu: Contestants pay glowing tributes to SP Balasubrahmanyam by singing his hit duets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISPBOFFICIAL Indian Idol Telugu: pays tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam

The maiden season of Indian Idol Telugu is currently underway. A lot of talented singers have been given the stage to showcase their talent and each of the participants is outclassing their competition in the best possible way. In the recent weekend episodes of the show, the contesting singers and the judges paid tribute to the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam. Singer Kalpana was the special guest on the show during these tribute episodes. She has sung many hit duets with SPB and the episodes also followed the duet theme, with two singers getting to sing one of his songs.

The participants sang the songs of SPB in the 2-episode special of Indian Idol Telugu. Kalpana got emotional as fond memories of SPB were brought back during this time. It was a full-on nostalgia ride for the judges, viewers and the studio audience as they all got the chance to revisit the classics of SPB. The episodes will also include many stories related to SPB and the songs he recorded during his long career.

Interesting details about how SPB recorded an entire song in a single take will be revealed by the judges and Kalpana. They also discuss the thought behind compositions and lyrics of the songs Mani Sharma and SPB made.

The show's host, Sree Rama Chandra said he was very happy that during his IndianIdol journey as a participant, SPB voted for him and encouraged him.

An image of SPB was also garlanded on the stage before the tribute episode began. Judges S Thaman, Karthik and Kalpana were seen getting emotional. Meanwhile, Indian Idol Telugu has already got its Top 10 contestants and two participants will be eliminated this week. The reality show airs on Aha.