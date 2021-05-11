Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA/HIMESH,TWITTER/FANPAGE Indian Idol 12: Kishore Kumar's son Amit says he didn't enjoy special episode day after show gets trolled

Indian Idol is one such reality show which remains in the limelight every season. And this time too, it grabbed eyeballs but for the wrong reason. It all happened when the Indian Idol 12 Kishore Kumar special episode was telecasted last weekend. Soon after the show got over, social media was filled with trolling not just for the judges-- Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya but also for the contestants who sang the special songs. Well now, none other than the legendary singer's son Amit Kumar has opened up about the same in an interview and said that he is 'aware of the outrage' which is going on. Not only this, but he even revealed that he was asked to praise every participant no matter what and he agreed upon doing the same because of financial reasons.

Talking to ETimes, Amit said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Spilling beans on his reasons to agree upon appearing on the show, he told the portal, "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes."

He even accepted that he did not like the episode at all!

