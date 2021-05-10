Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/HIMESHRESHAMMIYA Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya & contestants trolled for singing Kishore Kumar's iconic songs

The singing reality show Indian Idol is going on for seasons now and is counted amongst one of the much loved and popular shows. Indian Idol 12 is the present season which is being aired on television these days and is judged by singers like Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani. The makers every now and then introduce new twists, turns, and themes in order to increase the excitement and this time was no different. A recent episode of the show paid tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar and in the same, his 100 hit songs were crooned. Not only this but even Kishore Kumar's son and music director/singer Amit Kumar was invited as the chief guest. However, as soon as the episodes were telecasted, the show started receiving backlash. Read to find out why!

Soon after various performances by contestants and even the judges were given, many took to social media platforms to bash the judges and participants. The bashing came because of the way how the songs were sung. Not only this, but people even took a dig at how Neha Kakkar cries after every performance.

Have a look Twitterati reacted: