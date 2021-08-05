Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar to grace the show, wants contestants to sing for his Dharma Productions

Indian Idol 12: This season of television's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol has been creating a lot of buzz. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show a huge success. The 12th season of the music reality show is finally coming to an end with choosing its champion on August 15, Independence Day. After several actors graced the show, this weekend, the top 6 contestants will be seen welcoming filmmaker Karan Johar. He will be in for a surprise as contestants will perform songs from his iconic films.

A promo of him gracing the show was dropped on the official Instagram account of Sony TV, where he was heard saying that he needs some of the contestants to sing for his home banner Dharma Productions. Titled ‘Karan Johar Special’, the semi finale episode will also see the host Aditya Narayan getting into a fun chat with him, during which, KJo happened to reveal an incident with his father Udit Narayan while recording a song for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Karan talked about a 'pink shirt' that Udit Narayan wore while singing for Shah Rukh Khan starrer's title song.

In the Promo clip, the filmmaker was seen in an all-black ensemble. He wore a black shirt along with a traditional jacket. Take a look:

Apart from this, another special guest will be joining in the celebration. The ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaat’ viral kid Sahdev Dirdo will be welcomed on stage by the team. Aditya posted an Insta reel on the same popular rendition featuring Sahdev and the top six finalists.

For the unversed, Indian Idol 12 is heading towards its grand finale which is all set to take place on August 15. The show has contestants--Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble fighting for the trophy.

Dropping the promo for the grand Finale, the makers captioned it as "Yes you read it right! #IndianIdol2020 ka grand finale hoga 12 ghante ka, toh ho jaiye taiyaar for the Greatest Grand Finale Ever! Don't forget to tune in to #IndianIdol2020 #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver on 15th August, from 12 PM to 12 AM as your favorite contestants participate in the final battle for the trophy, only on Sony!"