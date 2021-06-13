Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PAWANDEEP RAJAN Indian Idol 12: Fans slam show after Pawandeep Rajan's screen time gets reduced

The ongoing season of the musical reality show Indian Idol 12 has been making a lot of buzz. The controversies related to the show do not seem to end. Recently, the makers of the show experienced a massive backlash after the show's most loved content Pawandeep Rajan screen time was reduced during the telecast. While most of the contestants on the show sang at least two to three hit songs, Pawandeep Rajan sang only one song. This led fans into fury and they expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

This weekend, the contestants paid a special tribute to judge Himesh Reshammiya by singing some of his chartbusters. Fans alleged that while in the promo for the episode Pawandeep Rajan sang two songs, only one song was shown in the episode.

One Indian Idol 12 fan tweeted, "Wat a shameful strategy against pawandeep from @SonyTV to show his 2 sngs n appreciation in promo n thn cut them in ep. He is the TRP king for ur show. #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #Pawandeeprajan #Pawandeep."

Fans also alleged that even appreciation for Pawandeep by the judges was cut in the episode. ”Total partiality given #PawandeepRajan just 1 song to sing for 3 minutes & Danish given 3-4 songs with 8 minutes. Sheer partiality.”

Another fan wrote, "First they sidelined Anjali and she got out..Now these guys are sidelining Pawandeep why he get only 1 song and why your are cutting his apprication part..why ?? We need ans #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021 @SonyTV."

Check out fans reactions: