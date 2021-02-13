Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra, Asha Parekh recreate 'Kuchh Kehta Hai Ye Saawan' song on Valentine's Day

Saturday, February 13, 2021
     
With Valentine's Day on Sunday, veteran actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will fill the air with romance and nostalgia on the Indian Idol 12 stage. The channel took to Twitter to share a promo from the much-awaited episode. In the video, the two superstars can be seen recreating the 'Kuchh Kehta Hai Ye Saawan' song.

New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2021 7:57 IST
The latest episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is all set to witness the sparkling chemistry of evergreen actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh. The two veterans are all set to grace the stage and relive their golden days on the stage. With Valentine's Day on Sunday, the pair will fill the air with romance and nostalgia. The channel took to Twitter to share a promo from the much-awaited episode. In the video, the two superstars can be seen recreating the 'Kuchh Kehta Hai Ye Saawan' song.

The Indian Idol 12 promo began with Dharmendra dedicating poetry for Asha Parekh and then the song Kuchh Kehta Hai Ye Saawan from their film Mera Gaon Mera Desh plays. Sitting on a swing, the two can be seen lip-syncing and enjoying the song as judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani going 'awww.'

Viewers are up for a love-filled weekend with Indian Idol 12. While Saturday is decorated with the presence of Dharmendra and Asha Parekh, the Sunday episode of the singing reality show will witness all the better halves of Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan entering. The videos and pictures going viral on the internet show Neha Kakkar dedicating Bol Na song from Kapoor & Sons film to her husband Rohan Preet Singh.

On the other hand, Sonia Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's pictures have also gone viral.

