India's Best Dancer Season 2 winner Saumya Kamble says, 'My father didn't support me but today...'

Dancing reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 found its winner after months of stiff competition. Saumya Kamble, the 16-year-old girl from Pune lifted the trophy, a car and Rs 15 lakh cash prize home as the winner of the show. She was successful;l in impressing fans and the judges with her freestyle and belly dancing skills. Recently, she revealed that its wasn't an easy race for her. Her father did not support her initially and wanted her to become a doctor.

Saumya told ETimes, "I have worked really hard for this day and I am happy that this happened. I would also like to thank my parents, my choreographer (Vartika Jha), who supported me, judges, other choreographers and people who voted for me."

She shared that how her father was convinced that she can be a dancer only while during the show celebrities praised her performances and the audience lauded her dancing skills. Sharing his reaction on her win, Saumya said, "When I won, he picked the trophy and I could see that he felt really proud. I was emotional to witness that because he did not support me earlier. When I was selected in the Top 5 then he said that she can become a dancer."

"Jab unhone bola ki yeh dancer hi banegi, that meant everything to me," she said.

Even though Saumya’s father didn’t support her initially, her mother was always with her. She used to stay awake late stitching costumes for Saumya. She revealed that her mother wanted to participate in a dance reality show but she couldn’t and just to make her mother her proud she had put her all into winning India’s Best Dancer 2.

"I am here because of my mother’s hard work and support, it has kept me going. It was her dream to participate in a dance reality show but she could not. She has stayed awake stitching costumes for me and nobody knows about this struggle. That is why I always wanted to work hard because I wanted to make her proud. Before our performances, she would give suggestions to us and she has been more excited on the show so I have in a way fulfilled her dream because she wanted me to win this trophy," said the reality show winner.

Meanwhile, Gourav Sarwan was declared as the first runner-up, Roza Rana was the second runner-up, the third runner-up was Raktim Thakuria and Zamroodh was declared as the fourth runner-up of the India’s Best Dancer Season 2.