Saumya Kamble wins India’s Best Dancer Season 2, Gourav Sarwan is runner-up

Saumya Kamble has won 'India's Best Dancer 2'. Sunday saw the 'The Ultimate Finale' in which five finalists - Roza Rana, Rakhtim Thakuria, Zamroodh MD, Gourav Swarna, and Saumya Kamble -- were seen competing for winning the show. 'India's Best Dancer 2', judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur found its winner in Saumya after many competitions. Gourav Sarwan was announced as the runner-up.

Both Saumya and Gourav joined in via video calls as they were unwell and couldn't attend the finale. Roza Rana was the second runner-up, whereas Raktim Thaturia is the third runner-up. Among the top five contestants, Zamroodh took the fifth position.

Saumya is a belly dancer, who along with her choreographer Vartika Jha stunned judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur with her performance on multiple occasions.

Talking about the win, Saumya in a statement said, “I am overwhelmed with emotions. I would like to thank everyone who voted and supported me in this journey and the ones who have become an integral part of my life. Especially my choreographer and mentor on this show – Vartika didi who has been with me through this journey. I owe a lot to her. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer has been a great learning and I have found likeminded individuals who are as passionate about dancing as I am. I don’t know what the future holds, but dance will surely be an important part of it. I would like to thank all the judges Malaika ma’am, Terence Sir and Geeta Maa who have been a pillar of strength for all of us on the show with their kind words and constant motivation.”

The dance reality show premiered on Sony Entertainment Television.