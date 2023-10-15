'I’m sure it won’t be for everyone': Kamya Punjabi on Bigg Boss 17 contestants' likely access to phone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamya Punjabi participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, is all set to return with a new season on Sunday, October 15. The new season will feature new contestants, a new house theme, and new twists and challenges for the housemates. Recently, a report stated that in the upcoming season, contestants will be able to use phone inside the BB House. This came as a shock for the show's fans as in the 16 seasons history of Bigg Boss, this has never happened before. The show's main theme revolves around celebrities living with each other in a house away from any contact with the outside world.

It will be interesting to see, what more the makers of the show have planned for the contestants in this season. After reports of contestants' likely access to phone inside the BB House went viral, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has shared her reaction to it.

''Bigg Boss has been airing for several years now that every contestant comes prepared for it. After continuously watching the previous seasons, they kind of understand, before participation, whether there will be a secret room or not, whether there will be evictions in the first week or not, whether there will be a wildcard entry or not,'' IANS reported quoting the TV actor.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik ahead of IND vs PAK match in Ahmedabad | See pic

Talking about the likely access to phone inside the BB House, she said, ''Access to a phone hasn’t been granted for the past 16 seasons, but it is being introduced in the 17th season, so I’m sure that there will be some conditions. I’m sure it’s not going to be easy, I’m sure it won’t be for everyone, it might only be for certain teams that will have won a certain task or something. There will be a lot of struggle with that surely and that will be worth watching.''

Bigg Boss 17 will commence tonight and will be aired on Colors and JioCinema.

Latest Entertainment News