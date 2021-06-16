Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BSKAVITHA Host Kiccha Sudeep to return with Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 version 2.0 on June 28?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was canceled midway in May due to the Covid19 lockdown. The contestants had stayed locked in the house for 70 days after which they were shifted to a hotel. Now, the reality TV show is all set to return with version 2.0. Going by the reports, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 version 2.0 will start airing on TV from June 28 with south superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the host. The season will continue with the 12 contestants who were earlier in the house.

The reports claim that the contestants will serve a quarantine period and undergo RT-PCR tests before getting locked inside the house once again. The contestants include Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Divya Uruduga.

Earlier, announcing that the show will end midway, Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada and the show's director Parameshwar Gundkal in a Facebook post said, "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway."

"The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy."