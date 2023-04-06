Gautam Vig shares romantic photo with a mysterious girl; fans ask about Soundarya Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTAM VIG Gautam Vig with mysterious girl

Bigg Boss 16 fame Gautam Singh Vig, who was seen in TV shows such as 'Naamkaran', 'Pinjara Khubsurati Ka', 'Tantra', and 'Ishq Subhan Allah', was recently seen posing with a mysterious girl and it has left many of his followers thinking about his relationship status. He wrote in the caption: "Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya." This post has left many of his fans guessing about who the girl is and if he is dating someone or if it is about his upcoming music video or web series.

Many followers have also started commenting on the post, asking him about her identity and if they are in a relationship. Some also enquired about Soundarya Sharm, if the two are still seeing each other or are in contact.

One of the fans wrote: "Is she your girlfriend?" Another asked: "Who is she?" A third comment read, "Sir Soundarya mam Ko Chhod Diya Kya aapane." His picture and caption have left fans surprised and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship. Some even assumed that the mysterious girl is Tina Datta. "Ye aur koi nahi balki tina hai vaise tina gautam ka hastag kya banega." Another added, "I think he is getting married to her and she is tinadutta congrats."

However, he has not cleared anything. Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both separated officially.

Soundarya and Gautam

Gautam Singh Vig became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 16. After the show, he amassed a significant fan base. Most people would recall his journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show for his romance with Soundarya Sharma. The two had an instant connection and soon expressed their love for each other. But after the exit, Gautam, in an interview said that they both are not in a relationship on the same terms like they were in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

