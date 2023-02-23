Are Bigg Boss 16's Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma FINALLY dating? Actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GAUTAMSINGHVIG, SOUNDARYA SHARMA Are Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma dating?

Gautam Singh Vig became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 16. After the show, he amassed a significant fan base. Most people would recall his journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show for his romance with Soundarya Sharma. The two had an instant connection and soon expressed their love for each other. The host had even warned them about getting too close to the camera. For the fans who are curious about their relationship status off-screen, here is an update for you. Now, the actor talked openly about his connection with Soundarya during a recent interview.

During an interview with India Today, the actor revealed that they are giving time to each other. "When she came out of the house, I spoke to her. We spoke on call and over a video call. We also met during the finale. We cleared out a lot of things. As of now, we are giving each other time. Let's see how it goes with the flow because I am not in the city (Mumbai). We are staying in different cities. She is busy with her work and I am busy with mine. Let's see how it goes with time," Gautam Singh Vig stated.

Soundarya Sharma previously spoke to the Indian Express about the status of her relationship with Gautam Singh Vig. She said, "I felt what I felt and it was part of my journey. We haven’t met or spoken since I came out, so what status do I give now?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gautam is currently seen as Jordan in Junooniyatt. The show also stars his Bigg Boss co-contestant, Ankit Gupta. Set in Punjab, Junooniyat’s story revolves around Ilahi, Jahaan, and Jordan. It is backed by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It airs on the Colors TV channel.

Also read: 'Chaliye aage': Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut 'unimportant' after she praised him for 26/11 comment

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor roasts media outlet over Bollywood's bad phase remark: 'Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi?'

Latest Entertainment News