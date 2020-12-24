Gauahar Khan shares awwdorable mehendi photos with Zaid; duo 'immortalise' their love with clay impression

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar awwdorable mehendi photos out; duo 'immortalise' their love with clay impression

Model-actress Gauahar Khan on Thursday shared photographs of her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. She posted images of her mehndi decorated hands on the photo and video-sharing website. The Bigg Boss 7 winner is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. The couple's pre-wedding rituals have begun. The duo, who is known for their twinning style and fashion style, paired themselves in 'Yellow' again for their 'Mehendi'.

The actress chose a traditional yellow colour outfit with zari work for the ceremony. Gauahar Khan looked pretty donning a bronze skirt teamed with a loose-fitted, layered embroidered yellow top. She accessorised using fresh white and yellow flowers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the model posted a few awwdorable pics with Zaid. She captioned it as "Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. #GaZa #GauaharKhan #GaZabKaHaiDin #ZaidDarbar #Wedding #Love #Mehendi #Sangeet #family #togetherness"

The actress also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony wearing a simple yellow outfit gifted by her brother four years ago. Flaunting her hands designed with henna, the bride-to-be captioned her post: "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan."

The couple immortalised their love with hand impressions. Guauhar shared a photograph on Thursday, where she posted the hand impressions of Zaid and herself as they held each other's hands.

"Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever ! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us #Myfathands hahahah, @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands, hahah!" Gauahar wrote alongside the framed clay impressions pics.

