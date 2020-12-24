Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony; See inside pics

Thursday, December 24, 2020
     
Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. The couple's pre-wedding rituals have begun. See their inside pictures, here:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2020 18:22 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/GAUAHAR KHAN

Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony

 

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. The couple's pre-wedding rituals have begun. The duo, who is known for their twinning style and fashion, paired themselves in 'Yellow' again for their pre-wedding ritual 'Mehendi'. The actress shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony which are going viral on the internet. 

Gauahar looks ethereal donning a simple yellow outfit gifted by her brother four years ago. She shared her beautiful pictures flaunting her hands designed with henna. The bride-to-be captioned her post: "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan." 

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, we found some unseen pictures of the duo from their 'Mehendi' ceremony. The wedding will take place in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. 

See their Mehendi pics here:

India Tv - Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who are all set to tie the knot on December 25, took part in the mehendi ceremony on Thursday. 

 

India Tv - Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar at ITC Grand Maratha in Andheri East for their Mehendi ceremony

India Tv - Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar twin in yellow for their Mehendi ceremony

India Tv - Gauahar Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan looks beautiful as she opted for a yellow-golden embroidered dress for Mehendi. 

India Tv - Gauahar Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

The actress beams with joy as she flaunts her mehendi. 

India Tv - Gauahar Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan's would-be in-laws, Ismail Darbar with his wife

 

India Tv - Gauahar Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan's mother Razia Zafar Khan looks beautiful in green attire 

India Tv - Nigaar Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Nigaar Khan poses for the cameras. 

India Tv - Gauahar Khan'

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar and Zaid's brother Awez Darbar Twin in Maroon for the Mehendi ceremony.

India Tv - Gauahar, Zaid

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Gauahar and Zaid pose with Sushant Singh Rajput's close friens Sandip Ssingh. 

India Tv - Anam Darbar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Zaid's sister Anam Darbar struck a pose 

 

