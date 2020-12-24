Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony; See inside pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. The couple's pre-wedding rituals have begun. The duo, who is known for their twinning style and fashion, paired themselves in 'Yellow' again for their pre-wedding ritual 'Mehendi'. The actress shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony which are going viral on the internet.

Gauahar looks ethereal donning a simple yellow outfit gifted by her brother four years ago. She shared her beautiful pictures flaunting her hands designed with henna. The bride-to-be captioned her post: "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan."

Meanwhile, we found some unseen pictures of the duo from their 'Mehendi' ceremony. The wedding will take place in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who are all set to tie the knot on December 25, took part in the mehendi ceremony on Thursday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar at ITC Grand Maratha in Andheri East for their Mehendi ceremony

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar twin in yellow for their Mehendi ceremony

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan looks beautiful as she opted for a yellow-golden embroidered dress for Mehendi.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH The actress beams with joy as she flaunts her mehendi.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan's would-be in-laws, Ismail Darbar with his wife

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan's mother Razia Zafar Khan looks beautiful in green attire

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nigaar Khan poses for the cameras.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar and Zaid's brother Awez Darbar Twin in Maroon for the Mehendi ceremony.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar and Zaid pose with Sushant Singh Rajput's close friens Sandip Ssingh.