Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Debina-Gurmeet to Bharti-Haarsh, television celebs bid adieu to Bappa | PICS

Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Many Television celebraties welcomed Lord Ganesha in their houses on August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Thursday some of them bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa. New parents Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary said goodbye to Bappa after performing an arti. This was a special Ganesh Chaturthi for the star couple as it marked their daughter's first. Debina and Gurmeet were snapped as they did puja before the visarjan.

On August 31 Gurmeet took to his IG handle and shared a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in his family.

Bharti Singh who recently embraced motherhood also celebrated the festival with a lot of enthusiasm. Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with their baby boy on April 3. They performed their Lord Ganesha's visarjan at home.

Actor Raqesh Bapat who celebrated his birthday today also made the idol of the lord Ganesha himself. He bid farewell to Bappa with music and dhol. Raqesh was dressed in a Maharashtrian traditional outfit.

Singer Mika Singh arrived with his family to bud adieu to Bappa.

Maniesh Paul was also seen carrying Bappa in his arms for visarjan.

Bollywood celebrities including Arpita and Ayush also performed the visarjan todey. Salman Khan and other celebrities joined them.

