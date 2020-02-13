Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli bags this daily soap after infamous brawl with Vishal Aditya Singh

Among a lot of celebrities who grabbed eyeballs for their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli was probably the one whose infamous 'chappal' and 'pan-spanking' stint got attention. Soon after her journey inside the show ended, she was popped with questions related to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh and her upcoming projects. Well now, the actress who was previously part of TV shows like Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and Savitri Devi College & Hospital has grabbed a new project. It is none other than Ek Baar Phir: Ishq Mein Marjaawan, the show co-starring Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir.

The show happens to be the sequel of Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria's Ishq Mein Marjaawan. Talking about her role and the show, Madhurima told TOI in an interview, "I play a special agent in the show. It is a positive character. Somehow, the audience likes me in negative characters (laughs!). Though I love playing mean characters since they don’t have limitations and offer a great scope to perform, I will wait for a positive lead role now.

Speaking of IMMJ 2 it will revolve around the concept of love, revenge, and sacrifice. Meanwhile, check out the promo of the show here:

Coming back to her relationship status, the actress in an interview with India Forums revealed that she has not met or received any phone call from Vishal after his eviction. Madhu said, "No, he said that he will meet me but I didn’t receive any phone from him." Further, she said that fights and everything that happened in Bigg Boss 13 house was closure for both and added that they both have moved on in each other’s life.

Here's the ugly brawl that took place between the two:

