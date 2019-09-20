Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s latest workout video will give you couple goals

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of those ‘fans ne bana di jodi’ who always manage to attract attention with their stints. Be it pictures, parties, vacations or what not, this couple has our heart and yet again they impressed their fans by posting their workout video. It wasn’t the usual boring stuff but had the actress sitting on the shoulders of her husband while he does the squats. The video has been shared by Vivek on his social media handle.

Captioning the Instagram video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, “When your girl friend/ wife have more uses than you know! #UniqueTrainingMethods #TryEmOut.” Have a look:

The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohhabatein. Talking about the same, Vivek in an interview said, “It wasn’t love at first sight. It was an arranged match. We were introduced by a common friend who is also a fellow actor. Then we started looking at each other from a life partner’s perspective. We often met after work and eventually started understanding that we are very compatible and similar to each other and we can take it further.”

Meanwhile, have a look at the adorable pictures of the duo:

On the professional front, Divyanka is seen playing the role of Ishi Maa in Star Plus’ show and is also seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in the show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala while Vivek was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat with Karishma Tanna.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video