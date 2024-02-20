Divya Agarwal trolled for Haldi ceremony decoration, gets married to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar| See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Divya Agarwal trolled for Haldi ceremony decoration, gets married to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar

Splitsvilla's famed actor-dancer Divya Agarwal has finally got married to her boyfriend and businessman Apoorva Padgaonkar. Their wedding photos are finally out. The newlywed decided to ditch red or pastel wedding outfits, rather they donned brown and purple coloured lehenga and sherwani. In the wedding photos, Divya and Apoorva can be seen posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, they can also be seen taking the sath pheras.

Divya shared her wedding pictures on her Instagram profile. "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha," read the caption.

Watch their wedding pictures here:

Divya Agarwal trolled for Haldi ceremony decoration

Divya and Apoorva's wedding festivities have been going on for a while now. Amidst the wedding rituals, a video of the actress' Haldi ceremony has surfaced. In the video, she could be seen seated for her Haldi ritual. However, it's the background that garnered more attention than Divya's look. In the background 'Lays' chips of all favours have been hanged. Where some comments praised for a low budget decor. But the majorly of the comments pointed out a failed wedding decoration and trolled the actor.

One user wrote, 'Decoration with chips, was the budget less?' Another commented, 'Only Lay's shop was found for turmeric. It would have been better to do this in the hall of the house. One wrote, 'What a combination of Haldi ceremony and lays, are you serious!!.'

Watch the video here:

Divya Agarwal's personal life

Let us tell you that earlier Divya's name was associated with Varun Sood. Both of them dated each other for four years and often talked openly about their relationship. They were in a live-in relationship for two years. At the same time, when they broke up, Divya surprised everyone by getting engaged with businessman Apoorva Padgaonkar within 8 months. She also fell in love with Priyank Sharma during her presence on MTV's reality show Splitsvilla.

