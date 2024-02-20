Pakistani actor Sana Javed faces backlash at PSL, fans chant Sania Mirza's name | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani actor Sana Javed faces backlash at PSL

On January 20, 2024, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik surprised everyone by marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The news of Shoaib's separation from his second wife Sania Mirza has been making headlines for a long time, but neither of them has given any reaction to their divorce. People were shocked by the news of Shoaib's third marriage without announcing his separation from Sania Mirza. Sana and Shoaib were trolled badly on social media. Now a video has surfaced in which Sana was teased in the name of Sania during a PSL match.

Sana Javed teased in the name of Sania Mirza

Sana Javed, who is seen in the serial 'Sukoon', recently went to the stadium for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, where she was teased in the name of tennis star and Shoaib Malik's second ex-wife Sania Mirza. A video has also surfaced on social media, in which Sana's reaction is worth watching.

It can be seen in the video that Sana Javed is present in the stadium for the PSL match and is probably leaving. As soon as fans saw Sana, a person sitting in the audience gallery started calling Sania Mirza's name teasingly. Hearing this, Sana angrily glared at the person who was teasing her and quietly went away from there. During this, Sana Javed can be seen in a black sweatshirt and denim jeans. The actress carried a side bag and kept her look simple. This video of Sana is going viral on the internet.

Sania Mirza had taken Khula from Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has been married three times in his life. After separating from Ayesha Siddiqui in 2007, Shoaib married Sania in 2010, with whom he also has a son. However, there was talk of separation between the two for some time. After announcing his marriage to Sana, Sania's father revealed that his daughter had taken Khula (wife's right to separate from her husband) from the cricketer in 2023.​

