Shah Rukh Khan meets martyr IAF officer's parents, late Abhimanyu Rai was named after SRK's Fauji character

On December 4, 2023, an Indian Air Force officer named Abhimanyu Rai died in an airplane crash. Abhimanyu was a trained pilot. He was selected to fly the flights of the country's President, Prime Minister, and other VVIP people. Apart from this, he was also a qualified trainer of the Air Force Academy. His father Amitabh Rai is also a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. After Abhimanyu's death, he expressed his desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan. In the late 80s, a popular TV show named 'Fauji' used to air on TV. The name of SRK's character in this show was 'Abhimanyu Rai'. Inspired by that, Amitabh and Chitralekha Rai named their son Abhimanyu.

Here's how Abhimanyu Rai got in touch with SRK

Amitabh had also sent a text message to Shah Rukh Khan. In this, the late IAF officer's father told that after the martyrdom of Abhimanyu, he wants to start a foundation with the actor. He wanted to talk to Shah Rukh in this regard. When all Amitabh's efforts to meet the superstar were failing, he took the help of social media. People tagged Shah Rukh Khan and started requesting HIM to meet Abhimanyu's parents. Team Saath helped him with this. For the unversed, Team Saath works against abuse, trolling, and harassment on social media. They tagged Shah Rukh and requested him to meet Abhimanyu Rai's parents on X. Shahrukh Khan's biggest fan club @SRKUniverse also helped him in this.

Team Saath gave an update on this matter through its social media handle on Sunday, February 18. They tweeted that Shah Rukh Khan had met Amitabh and Chitralekha Rai. Abhimanyu's parents are very happy with this gesture of the superstar. They also hoped that with the help of Shah Rukh, Abhimanyu's story would reach more and more people. However, it could not be known what conversation Abhimanyu's parents had with Khan.

What happened with Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai

Late Squadron Leader Abhimanyu had left in a jet from the Air Force Training Academy, Hyderabad on December 4, 2023. But during the flight, he realised that there was some technical problem with the flight. He tried very hard to save that plane from crashing. Although this was not possible. If he wanted, he could have ejected himself. But he thought it better to take the plane away from the village so that no civilian died in this crash. While doing this he lost his own life. Abhimanyu had a strong connection with Shah Rukh Khan. Because of this, his parents wanted to meet the superstar. After a lot of effort, they finally got a chance to meet the actor.

