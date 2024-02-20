Operation Valentine: Salman Khan, Ram Charan unveil trailer of Varun Tej's next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Charan, Salman Khan unveil Operation Valentine

Salman Khan and Ram Charan recently launched the trailer of Varun Tej's upcoming film Operation Valentine. The trailer unveiling made fans excited since two big stars of Bollywood and South came together to unveil the patriotic thriller.

Salman Khan took to social media to share the Hindi trailer of the film and wrote in the caption, "Jo Hoga Dekha Jayega!... Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike.....My best wishes to @IamVarunTej and team #OperationValentien for March 31st!". Fans were very excited after the trailer was shared and thronged the comment section. One user said, "Haan Haan, jo hoga dekha jayega! Ye approach better hai!". Another user said, "Salman is a true being human. If anyone asks him he never denies to help him".

Ram Charan too shared the Telugu trailer of the film on social media. The caption read, "The #OPVFinalStrike is here and looks massive. Very proud of my brother @IAmVarunTej for always picking up unique films and this time a film that whole the nation will be proud of! Good luck to the entire team of #OperationValentine Looking forward to the film on March 1st!".

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, Operation Valentine will also star Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep and Mir Sarwar. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions & Sandeep Mudda. The film will showcase our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. Operation Valentine is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 1.

For the unversed, Varun Tej predominantly works in Telugu Cinema. He has worked in several popular films including Kanche, Mister, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, Nanna Koochi, F2: Fun and Frustration, Aladdin, Ghani and Gandeevadhari Arjuna.

Also Read: Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors in 2025? Deets inside

Also Read: Anjali Menon, best known for directing Bangalore Days, announces next project