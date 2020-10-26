Did TV actor Shaheer Sheikh make his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official? Check out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERNSHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh dating life

‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ actor Shaheer Sheikh who was rumoured to be dating Ruchikaa Kapoor has finally confirmed being in a relationship with her. Yes, the actor recently took to social media and shared a picture of her where she is seen flaunting in her curls. Ruchikaa who is the Balaji Motion Pictures’ Creative Producer & Executive Vice President was clicked in a denim dress and white shoes.

Shaheer posted her picture by addressing her as ‘my girl’. He captioned the post stating, "Mommy there is something in the backyard... #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls."

Take a look at Shahher Sheikh’s post here:

Till now the couple hadn’t confirmed neither denied being in a relationship. However, now after Shaheer’s post, the duo’s fans are on cloud nine are a waiting for the wedding bells to ring soon.

Earlier, the actor was rumoured to be dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandez who co-starred opposite him in TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. However, Erica refuted the rumours and confirmed dating someone who is not from the entertainment industry.

She said, "I am not single. I am in relationship and he's not from the industry.” She further added, "It's been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense..he doesn't like watching me romance any other guy on screen."

On being forced to speak abour her relationship in Public the actress said "Kahin na kahin toh effect hota hai ..(somewhere it does have an effect) and that's why I wanted to come out and talk about it."

Meanwhile, what do you think about Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s relationship? Do let us know.

With inputs from IANS.

