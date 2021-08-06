Dancer-choreographer Paul Marshal gets engaged to girlfriend Urvashi Anju, see FIRST photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHARMESH0011,URVASHIANJU Paul Marshal gets engaged to girlfriend Urvashi Anju

Dancer and choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz got engaged to his girlfriend Urvashi Anju. Dance Deewane 3 judge Dharmesh Yelande took to Instagram to share the first picture of the couple and wished them on the new beginnings. Paul is currently seen in Dance Deewane 3. He has performed with the contestants on the show and has also been choreographing them.

Sharing the picture of the madly-in-love couple, Dharmesh wrote, "Congratulations both of u."

Paul Marshal and Urvashi Anju's engagement came as a surprise to fans. The duo is not very open about their relationship in public. However, Paul had shared a cute selfie with Urvashi last month on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Paul and Dharmesh are very good friends. During a recent episode of Dance Deewane 3, Dharmesh had expressed how strong their bond is.