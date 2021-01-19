Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMESH Dance Deewane: Choreographer Dharmesh to join as third judge alongside Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia

Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande will be seen as a judge in the third season of the reality show Dance Deewane. With the lockdown behind us and with everyone stepping into the new year with new vigour, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes again and reignite your passion for dance as the biggest dance reality show is back. This time, the ace choreographer, Dharmesh Yelande, will be joining the charismatic diva Madhuri Dixit and the very talented Tushar Kalia on the judges' panel and mentor the contestants to put their best foot forward.

Speaking about joining the show, Dharmesh said, “Dance Deewane is a show that truly celebrates the passion for dance. The fact that people across all age groups are given a platform to prove their talent is something I really believe in."

Talking about and actress Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh said, " I am thrilled to be sharing the panel with celebrated and evergreen dancer and actor Madhuri Dixit. She is the epitome of grace, and I feel blessed to be working alongside her in a show that celebrates dreams and gives everyone a chance to show off their passion for dance."

Further, he said, "As a judge, I know that I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders. I realize that my decision will work towards changing the lives of the people who will participate in the show. I am just as excited as the other performers and I can’t wait for this amazing journey to begin!'

The upcoming season of Dance Deewane will show dancers from across different age groups coming together and dancing their way into the judges’ hearts in duos, trios and groups.