Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor grooving to 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' will make you smile | VIDEO

Dance Deewane 3 is one of the much-loved reality shows on the small screen. Every now and then, makers invite special guests in order to make it even more interesting. Yet another celebrity was called and it was none other than Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. Magic was created on Television when the 64-year-old actor reunited with his 'Ram Lakhan' co-star and the show's judge Madhuri Dixit. Counted amongst one of the most popular onscreen couples of the 90s, the two actors on Friday treated fans with a special video of them grooving to the famous 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song on the sets. Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a fun video as she recreated the retro magic with Anil between a shot.

In the video, the 'Beta' actors looked stunning as always. Anil is seen wearing black formals and a grey shirt underneath his blazer. He accessorized his dashing look with black goggles. On the other hand, Madhuri looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white coloured lehenga set that she donned with matching jewellery. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "Retro vibe" and added a wink emoticon.

Both the actors gracefully performed the dancing steps of the iconic song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from the 1974 movie 'Apki Kasam' that featured late legendary star Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz and Sanjeev Kapoor in leading roles. The song was crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Within hours of posting the video clip, scores of the star's fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons for the legends.

On a related note, Anil Kapoor would be seen appearing as a celebrity guest on the dance show 'Dance Deewane 3' for the upcoming episode this weekend.

