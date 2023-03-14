CID producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away; ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam shares emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVAJISATAM CID producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away

CID was one of India's longest-running television series. It aired on Sony TV for 20 years. It premiered on January 21, 1998, and its final episode aired on October 27, 2018. The show earned a lot of praise. While viewers must be anticipating the return of the show, there is a sad news. The producer of the show CID, Pradeep Uppoor, has passed away. Reportedly, he died in Singapore after losing his battle with cancer.

According to a report in ETimes, the producer was ailing from cancer and was in Singapore, where he breathed his last. After his demise, several celebrities and the cast of CID mourned the loss. Several fans also expressed shock at the news.

Actor Shivaji Satam who played the role of ACP Pradyuman, took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of producer along with a note, which read, "Pradeep Uppoor, ( the maker , pillar of CID )….. an ever smiling dear friend , honest & upfront , magnanimously generous to the core..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss…love you & miss you buddy."

Soon after that, Narendra Gupta, who played Dr. Salunkhe in CID, took to Shivaji’s comments section and wrote, "It's such a shocking news. I too had long Really very long relation with him. What a wonderful person he was REST IN PEACE PRADEEP BHAI. I HV LOST A PART OF MY LIFE TODAY."

Speaking of CID, the series stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy and Narendra Gupta as Forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe respectively. The show aired 1,547 episodes in total.

