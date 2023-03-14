Gandhada Gudi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHWINI_PRK Gandhada Gudi poster featuring Puneeth Rajkumar

Gandhada Gudi OTT release: Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, Gandhada Gudi is all set for its digital release. The movie was Puneeth's dream project, but his sudden death in 2021 sent shockwaves across the industry. Puneeth, mostly known by the name Appu has left us but his legacy will continue to entertain us. He was seen posthumously in two films 'James' and 'Gandhada Gudi'.

The movie will stream from March 17, on the occasion of his 48th birth anniversary on Prime Video. The movie was released in theatres on October 28, 2022. The movie showcases Puneeth Rajkumar's love for nature and his homeland as he embarks on a journey with Amoghavarsha.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the producer of ‘Gandhada Gudi’ commented on the film's streaming release on an OTT platform, stating that it was a dream project of her late husband, Puneeth Rajkumar. She expressed gratitude towards everyone who supported the film's journey. "The film was Appu's dream project, and he always wanted to contribute towards environmental conservation. We are thankful to everyone who supported us during the making and release of this film. We received an overwhelmingly positive response from both Puneeth's fans and audiences in Karnataka."

Puneeth died at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest in October 2021. Last week, the actor was conferred Karnataka’s highest civilian award, the Karnataka Ratna, posthumously, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR presided over the event as chief guests along with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

