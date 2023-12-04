CID actor Dinesh Phadnis on ventilator but did not suffer a heart attack, here's what 'Daya' reveals

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL CID actor Dinesh Phadnis on ventilator but did not suffer a heart attack

The health update of CID's Inspector Fredericks played by Dinesh Phadnis has come out. Last night there were reports that he has been admitted to the hospital and has suffered a heart attack. But now his co-actor Dayanand Shetty in CID has given his health update. He has said that Dinesh Phadnis did not suffer a heart attack but there is some other reason, which the actor is not allowed to share. But he strictly denied the reports of suffering a heart attack and revealed that Phadnis is on a ventilator. For those who don't know, Dinesh Phadnis and Dayanand Shetty are very good friends in real life.

In which hospital is he admitted?

There were reports on Friday night that Dinesh Phadnis had suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai. It is being told that he is on ventilator support. His condition is also said to be serious. But till now it is not clear why the health of the CID actor deteriorated.

Dinesh Phadnis' age?

57-year-old Dinesh Phadnis played the most funny and powerful role of Fredericks in CID. This show ran on TV from 1998 to 2018. Every role in this show has become quite popular till date. Not only CID famed Dinesh Phadnis is fighting the battle of life and death on a ventilator but also fashion designer Rohit Bal is on a ventilator in critical condition. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

Dinesh Phadnis has worked in films also

Not only in TV, Dinesh Phadnis has also worked in films. He has acted in everything from Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh to Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. At present, all the fans of the actor are wishing for his speedy recovery.

