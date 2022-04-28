Chhavi Mittal shares pic from hospital after breast cancer surgery; says, 'I'll try combing my hair today'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHHAVI MITTAL Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal shared her picture from the hospital after undergoing breast cancer surgery on Thursday (April 28). She also penned a long note informing her fans and followers about her health. The actress revealed that her pain will 'substantially' get reduced and her mobility has improved as she is able to walk. Through her previous posts, Chhavi has been creating breast cancer awareness by sharing her experiences of going through several tests and procedures after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chhavi Mittal's Instagram post:

Chhavi has been active on social media and is often seen sharing updates post her surgery. On Thursday, the actress penned a heartfelt note and said, "Looking at the bright day that lies ahead… doc said the pain will substantially reduce today being the 3rd day. My mobility is a bit better.. I’m walking and I think I’ll try combing my hair today. Looking forward to that! Rn I’m concentrating on recovering from the surgery and not even asking the doc the next steps for the treatment… one step at a time. One day at a time. Meanwhile, when someone walks into my room, they’re greeted with pop music ! It just keeps the room as positive as me! #postsurgery."

Fans and friend's reaction to her post

In no time Chhavi's fans bombarded the social media platform with their sweet wishes. Actress Simple Kaul said, "Sending all the love to you." Nisha Rawal also commented, "Heal soon sweet." One of the user said, "Sending lots of healing your way !!!!" Another fan wrote, "I must say you are a iron lady...lots and lots of love and strength your way."

Chhavi Mittal informed her fans about her cancer diagnosis

Earlier this month, Chhavi Mittal informed her fans about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram and shared that she was fortunate as the doctors could detect the lumps early on. She wrote, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer.

Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different. A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today."

"And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference, " she concluded.

About Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal is a popular television personality. She has co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein. She is known for her roles in television shows Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Bandini. She is the mother of two kids - Arham and Areeza.