Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Charu Asopa's Instagram uploads

'Mere Angne Mein' fame Charu Asopa and her marriage have been making headlines. Even since she got married to Sushmita Sens' brother Rajiv Sen, her personal life became the talk of the town. Charu has been living separately from her husband since 2022 and they have a 15-month-old daughter, Ziana. She is currently struggling to find a home in Mumbai just because she is a single mother. In an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about her struggles.

Charu shared that she was refused a house because of being a single parent. "From finding a house to shifting to Mumbai, it's not easy. I have been looking for houses and it's so hot. Every day I had been going out and look for a house. It was very hectic. There are two things, first, you are an actor and then a single mother. That's also a problem. If in Mumbai, actors don't find a house, then where else will they get it?”

While talking about a similar situation that arose recently, Asopa shared, “I have faced it as a single mother. I liked one flat, they were very conservative. They learned that I am a single mother and would be living alone with my daughter. I got to know it was bothering them." The actress also revealed how she often becomes a victim of trolls and how people judge her. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “When you are a mother, there's a judgment that you can't wear revealing clothes."

She further added, "Some people comment that 'Jaise jaise divorce ka date paas aa raha hai, waise waise kapde chote hote ja rahe hain'. I used to wear such clothes before as well, but then it was fine. But now it's not because I am a single mother. If I am wearing such clothes, it doesn't mean I don't love my daughter. People say leave all this, and focus on the kid."

Charu earlier talked about her divorce with Rajiv. Charu said that the couple is done for good now. She said that the couple has been fighting since they got married. She claimed that Rajeev would vanish for weeks or months following a fight and block all communication modes. She hoped that they would resolve their issue for their daughter Ziana but it didn’t happen. The actress added that she regrets giving their marriage a second shot. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter last year in November.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinyak Temple after being acquitted in Jiah Khan case | Video

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles' Coronation; will share stage with iconic Tom Cruise

Latest Entertainment News