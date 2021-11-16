Follow us on Image Source : INSTA Bride-to-be Shraddha Arya dances her heart out during her Haldi ceremony. See inside pics, videos

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life which is why she is all smiling and dancing during her pre-wedding festivities. Not just the actress but also her friends from the TV industry including Anjum Faikh, Shashank Vyas and others are filling the internet with inside pictures and videos from the different events. Just like her teeka rasam and mehendi, the Haldi function was also a fun-filled ceremony. Shraddha just hours before her big night wore a yellow lehenga choli with a pinch of pink and gold. To complete her look was the stunning floral jewellery and the bridal flow and smile on her face.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha's makeup artist shared a number of photos and videos for everyone. In one of the clips, she can be seen having fun with her bunch of friends while in others she blushes and shies away for the lens. One of the video which was shared was captioned, "Cute Ji Bahu Da Introduction Karavange @sarya12," inspired by Neha Kakkar's song 'Nehu Da Vyah.'

Just yesterday, fans were left all excited after photos from her mehendi ceremony spread on the internet. For the function, she chose a gorgeous purple, green and yellow-hued lehenga and styled it with statement neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang teeka.

She has still not revealed who her groom-to-be is. However, taking to Instagram, she teased fans with his picture and showed how he decked his hands with her name. Apparantly, her Mr. Right is a Navy person, Rahul Sharma from Delhi.

Well, tonight is when the suspense will get over! We just can't wait for her wedding, can you?