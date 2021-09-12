Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNSOOD Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood to surprise girlfriend Divya Agarwal with his entry

The 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT' is not only going to be special for the audience but also for Divya Agarwal as she will get a surprise from her boyfriend Varun Sood, about whom she has been seen talking a lot lately. Divya and Varun have been dating each other for quite some time. Both of them have often shared their pictures together on social media. Now 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' contestant Sood will be entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house on Sunday.

Rakhi Sawant has also confirmed the news of his entry on her social media account.

Varun Sood along with his sisters Veedika and Akshita Sood, was seen taking a stand for Divya Agarwal many times on social media. His love for Divya is clearly evident on social media platforms.

Divya, Varun, and Pratik participated in a show called 'Ace of Space' where they initially fell in love. In the previous episodes, Pratik Sehajpal was seen badmouthing Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood for which Varun Sood's sister slammed Pratik on Twitter.

Divya Agarwal was seen being very open about her love life. She has survived these five weeks without a connection and now will be meeting her real-life love connection Varun Sood, so she'll love this surprise.

It will be intriguing to see Divya's reactions after meeting her lover on 'Bigg Boss'. There is speculation that Varun Sood has another surprise for Divya Agarwal where he will propose to her inside the house. The way Varun had supported her from outside the house is so adorable and shows how much he respects her. Unlike other 'Sunday ka Vaar' episodes, this weekend surely will be a great gift to Divya.

This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will also have Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the special guests entering the house while Tony and Neha Kakkar also join the show as guests.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.