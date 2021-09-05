Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
Bigg Boss OTT September 5 LIVE: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli join Karan Johar

For this ‘Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, host Karan Johar will be joined by former Bigg Boss contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. To know more about what's in store, check this space for Bigg Boss OTT September 5 LIVE updates:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2021 20:13 IST
Karan Johar with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOT

Karan Johar with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE: For this 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, host Karan Johar will be joined by former Bigg Boss contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. They are all set to enter the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as guests. Nikki and Rubina could be seen in conversation over the phone about their favourite contestants, also revealing their excitement to visit the house. When Nikki asks Rubina who is her favourite contestant, the latter names Shamita Shetty, saying she is her favourite as she is playing really well. To this, Nikki says her favourite is Pratik Sehajpal because of his attitude.

To know more about what's in store, check this space for Bigg Boss OTT September 5 LIVE updates:

 

  • Sep 05, 2021 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Akshara apologises for her comments

    Karan schools Akshara for demeaning fellow contestants on the show. Justifying her statements, she says the actress said it in a fit of rage and apologises for her comments. 

  • Sep 05, 2021 8:10 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Housemates to answer audience questions

    Sunday Ka Vaar, witness janta interact with the housemates and ask them questions directly. The first question is for Akshara. "Why did you tell Neha (Bhasin) in the task that she has come here to feel bodies?"

  • Sep 05, 2021 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Milind, Akshara or Divya who will be eliminated?

    Karan wishes nominated contestants -- Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal -- best of luck.

  • Sep 05, 2021 8:05 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Karan Johar wishes everyone Teacher's Day

    Karan Johar starts the episode by wishing everyone a happy Teacher's Day. He also lauds all for wearing colour coordinated outfits. 

  • Sep 05, 2021 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Cast of 'Candy' to grace Bigg Boss OTT

    Ronit Bose Roy and Richa Chadha will be joining Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT. Here's a glimpse of it.

  • Sep 05, 2021 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar

    This weekend, Karan Johar will welcome former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

