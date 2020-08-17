Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS Bigg Boss 2020 Promo: Salman Khan promises that season 14 will set your 'manoranjan ka scene.' Watch video

Bigg Boss 14 in the form of Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to hit your television screens soon. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show once again. With entertainment taken aback due to the coronavirus 2020, everyone is quite excited about the return of one of the most popular shows. The makers after sharing the announcement promo of the show a few days back, on Sunday shared yet another teaser of the reality show in which the Dabangg 3 actor says that even though this year raised many questions on the entertainment industry, the show is all set for the answers. Not only this, he even hinted at something special coming up this season.

Salman looks dapper as he is seen wearing a red t-shirt with a casual blazer and jeans. He is sitting inside a theatre and enjoying popcorn. The clip was shared on the official Twitter handle of the channel with a caption reading, "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect." Salman in the video says, "Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashn, denge uttar manate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab."

Have a look:

The first promo of the show featured a video montage of Salman Khan who can be heard saying, "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par."

On Friday, a picture of Salman Khan from the upcoming promo shoot went viral on the internet in which he can be seen sweeping the floor. Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello also shared a picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 shoot to give fans sneak peek into what goes behind shooting for the reality show.

As per sources, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on September 27. It was supposed to begin early but due to the COVID19 pandemic, the show was pushed forward. The introductory episode will be shot on September 25th. Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

As for the contestants, names of celebrities like-- Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Nikhil Chinapa, Adhayan Suman, Neha Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Mansi Srivastava and others have been doing rounds on the internet. However, no official confirmation has been given yet.

