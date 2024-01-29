Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a car

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Munawar Faruqui lifts BB17 trophy.

Winner of Bigg Boss 17 has been announced by host Salman Khan. Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of the 17th edition of the popular reality TV show, beating Abhishek Kumar in the final. After 15 weeks of heated clashes, emotional connections, and detachment from the outside world, the popular stand-up comedian have finally lifted the trophy. Munawar not only lifted home the winners' trophy but also took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new Hyundai Creta car. The six-hour-long grand finale began at 6 pm on Sunday and concluded at midnight with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Party

The six-hour-long episode opened up with comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Later they were joined by several popular celebrities and performers including Abdu Rozik, Sudesh Lehri, and Harsh Limbachiyaa, among others.

On the grand finale episode, Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit also graced the stage with the host Salman Khan. they arrived on the show to promote their upcoming TV dance reality show titled Dance Deewane.

Apart from them, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan also joined Salman and eliminated Arun Mashettey. Both the stars came to promote their upcoming supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan.

The second elimination of the night shook show's fans when Ankita Lokhande got evicted from the BB House and finished at the 4th position. Thenext elimination took Mannara Chopra out of the finale race.

Soon after Mannara's eviction, Abhishek and Munawar was asked to comeout through the tunner to the stage where host Salman Khan will announce the winner.

Holding hands of both the Top 2 finalists, Salman finally lifted Munwar's hand high, decalring him the winner of the season.

CONGRATULATIONS!! Munawar Faruqui

To catch all the highlights of Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Party, click here