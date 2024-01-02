Bigg Boss 17: Varun Dhawan compliments Samarth Jurel's energy, pens message for him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan and Samarth Jurel

'Bigg Boss 17' is being hosted by Salman Khan and ever since the premiere of this controversial reality show, it has been a topic of discussion on social media. From sudden wild card entries to shocking eliminations, viewers have witnessed shocking twists and turns in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. This show of Bhaijaan is attracting a lot of attention from Bollywood celebrities. From Riteish Deshmukh to Varun Dhawan, many celebs are seen supporting their favourite contestants. Meanwhile, now David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan has shared a post praising his favorite contestant Samarth Jurel.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to express his admiration for one of the ' Bigg Boss 17 ' contestants. Varun shared a video of Samarth Jurel dancing on New Year's celebrations on his Instagram story and wrote a lovely note for Chintu. Reposting Samarth's video, Varun wrote, "'This is the energy we need in 2024 haha.'

Varun Dhawan pens message for Samarth Jurel

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh also got emotional on the eviction of 'Bigg Boss 17' social media influencer Sunny Arya. Ritesh had tweeted on his Twitter handle, 'Great episode #BiggBoss17 - cried a lot and cried...' while the 'Housefull 5' actor also said that he likes Tehelka Bhai's game very much.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama 'Bawal'. Jhanvi Kapoor was seen with him in this film. Talking about Varun's upcoming projects, he will be seen in 'VD18' with Vamika Gabbi and the web series 'Citadel India'. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of all these projects of Varun.

