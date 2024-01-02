'Wishing peace of...', Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrates New Year in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are considered one of the power couples of Bollywood. Two days ago the couple was seen at the airport while leaving for their New Year holidays. Fans were waiting eagerly to see their romantic photos and videos. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared glimpses of their New Year vacation. Like every time, this time too these romantic pictures of Katrina and Vicky have created a stir.

Katrina took to social media to share the pictures of her holidays spent in Rajasthan. In the first picture, Katrina can be seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder as they enjoy live Rajasthani folk music amidst a bonfire. "Wishing everyone good health, happiness and love in 2024," she captioned the carousel. Vicky captioned the post, 'Love, light, happiness... wishing everyone a happy 2024!'

In the pictures shared by Katrina Kaif on social media, she can be seen in a beautiful white floral dress. The actress has completed her look with nude makeup and a messy bun. While Vicky is seen in a black sweater and a sporty cap. Apart from this, Katrina has also shown a glimpse of the beautiful evening.

Meanwhile on the work front, Katrina Kaif's recently the actress was seen in 'Tiger 3'. Apart from this, she is also a part of Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaara'. Talking about Vicky Kaushal's work front, he was recently seen in 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Dunki'. He has films like 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' and 'Chhaava' in his kitty.

