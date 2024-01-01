Wedding bells for Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani in 2024? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani to get married in 2024

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani, who have been dating for three years now, are all set to tie the knot this year. If you are an ardent social media user, you must have come across trends around the couple's wedding. Reportedly, they are getting married in February in a hush-hush wedding in Goa.

Reports also stated that the wedding ceremony will take place on February 22 and will have their close friends and family in their presence.

Recently, the Yaariyan actor penned a heartfelt note and wished her beau on his birthday. She also shared a few mushy photos of her with Jaccky. Tagging him, she wrote, "Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, and innocence is rare to find, and your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling, eating, and laughing together always."

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Earlier, in an old interview with an entertainment portal, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her love story with Jaccky Bhagnani. Crediting the coronavirus lockdown, the actor revealed that they had been neighbours for a very long time but never caught up. "We were not even friends for so many years you know. Till the lockdown happened and then we started hanging with our friends and it just very organically grew into comfort," she had said.

Speaking of Rakul Preet Singh's professional life, the actor was last seen in the social comedy film, Chattriwali, directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. She next has Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan in her pipeline.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Did Janhvi Kapoor just CONFIRM dating Shikhar Pahariya?

Latest Entertainment News