Aamir Khan's daughter Iran Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding venue decked up for their special day | Watch

Aamir Khan'daughter Ira is getting all geared up for marriage with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare today and the celebrations have already begun. A video of Iran Khan's wedding venue is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Ira Khan's house is all decked up in purple and golden fairy lights. The families are now holding pre-wedding festivities.

Ira Khan has been constantly sharing updates about her pre-wedding festivities on social media. Earlier, Actress Mithila Palkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture on her Stories wherein she can be seen with the bride and the groom.

In another Insta Stories, Ira can be seen posing with her boyfriend Nupur along with Mithila and two other family members. For the celebrations, Ira donned a red-coloured saree while Nupur wore a long red kurta along with a black pajama. The duo got engaged in Italy in 2022, following which they hosted an engagement party in Mumbai for close friends and family.

In the post, she even shared a series of picture from heer engagement day. Along with the pictures, she penned a long note for her partner and wrote, ''I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more.'

