Bigg Boss 17: Old video of Vicky Jain attending Sara Khan, Ali Merchant wedding in season 4 goes viral | WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 updates: Earlier popular as Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain has become a household name through his stint in Bigg Boss 17. The businessman entered the house with his wife, who is a TV star, and conquered the house with his strategy in the game. But it looks like, this is not the first time when Jain appeared in the reality show. If you are wondering about his first stint on the reality show, we have an old video that proves the same.

A video is doing rounds on the internet that shows Vicky Jain attending the famous Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's wedding inside Bigg Boss 4. In the viral video, Jain can be seen seated with TV host and actor Jay Bhanusali. The video is also a testimony to his physical transformation over the years.

Watch the viral video here:

The video took over the internet within no time, leading to reactions to it. Bigg Boss fans came together and commented on the video. While one wrote, "Vicky good looks," another user commented, "I somehow like #VickyBhaiya nature….so I won’t comment negatively."

"Vikki bhaiya invested his time which is equal to money. Investing time is giving time to your friends and family. I stand with Vicki bhaiya. He invested his time making good friends. People invest money but Vikki bhaiya invest his time in relationship," the third one commented.

Vicky Jain's Bigg Boss 17 Journey

Jain entered the reality show with his wife Ankita Lokhande. Since the beginning, he has been one of the most involved contestants of this season and is often tagged as the 'mastermind' of the house. His bond with his wife remains under scrutiny for multiple reasons, however, the couple stands tall in the reality show.

