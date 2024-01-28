Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui schools Samarth Jurel in hilarious banter, calls him ‘spot boy’

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Munawar is one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 17.

On the grand finale, a roast face-off took place between Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel.

Munawar said that Samarth and his current girlfriend met on a set of a show he then added that the ‘spot boy’ got very lucky.

Samarth took a dig at Munawar claiming that a new phone has come in the market called ‘Munawar 5G’, where a person can talk to 5 people at one time. The joke was on how Munawar had been talking to several women on Instagram.

Replying to that, Munawar said that Samarth had given several calls to Isha, but the first call was taken by Isha’s ex-boyfriend, who is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar.

He then went on to take a dig at the slap incident between Samarth and Abhishek.

Munawar said that Samarth used to steal and have everyone’s food on the show, but he then had something which the entire nation saw.

Watch the viral video here:

More deets about the Grand Finale Party

The six-hour-long episode opened up with comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Later they were joined by several popular celebrities and performers including Abdu Rozik, Sudesh Lehri, and Harsh Limbachiyaa, among others.

On the grand finale episode, Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit also graced the stage with the host Salman Khan. they arrived on the show to promote their upcoming TV dance reality show titled Dance Deewane.

Apart from them, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan also joined Salman and eliminated Arun Mashettey. Both the stars came to promote their upcoming supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Arun Srikanth Mashettey first to be out from BB17 trophy race